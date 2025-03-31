Monroe Community College to host ‘College 101’ event Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe Community College (MCC) is hosting a college-planning event called “College 101” on Wednesday.

Representatives from SUNY Brockport, Saint John Fisher University and Nazareth University will be present to answer questions about financial aid, choosing a major and more.

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas Flynn Campus Center on East Henrietta Road.

During the two hour window, there will be two workshops sessions. The first one will be from 6:45 to 7:20 p.m. after the welcome overview, and the second one will be from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. These workshops will include sessions on the following topics:

Financial aid

Transferring colleges

College search process

College athletics

Choosing a major

College life activity for students

For more information, click here.

