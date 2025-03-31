Monroe Community College to host ‘College 101’ event Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe Community College (MCC) is hosting a college-planning event called “College 101” on Wednesday.
Representatives from SUNY Brockport, Saint John Fisher University and Nazareth University will be present to answer questions about financial aid, choosing a major and more.
The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas Flynn Campus Center on East Henrietta Road.
During the two hour window, there will be two workshops sessions. The first one will be from 6:45 to 7:20 p.m. after the welcome overview, and the second one will be from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. These workshops will include sessions on the following topics:
- Financial aid
- Transferring colleges
- College search process
- College athletics
- Choosing a major
- College life activity for students
For more information, click here.
