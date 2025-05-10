Monroe County aims to retain local businesses through rebate program

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County is aiming to encourage local employers to remain in the community with a new program.

The “EQUP Monroe Rebate Program” offers a one-time rebate of up to $5,000 to local businesses for large equipment purchases, provided they can prove that the equipment helps grow their business and retain jobs. Officials say the program helps local employers have the confidence they need to make investments in times of financial uncertainty.

“The equip Monroe program will ease the uncertainty and make it possible to invest in more efficient, more modern machinery they might not otherwise have been able to afford,” Bello said.

Businesses will get their one-time rebate a year after approval, with proof of job retention. The county announced the program on Friday.

