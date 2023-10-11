Monroe County announces $11 million to address nursing shortages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County plans to use $11 million of its American Rescue Plan funding to address the nursing shortage.

Half of the money will go to a long-term nursing care workforce program and the other half will go to a healthcare workforce development at Monroe Community College. Both programs are run by the nonprofit Finger Lakes Performing Provider System (FLPPS).

For the long-term care workforce program, the money will support training costs, tuition, and other employee related expenses. It aims to help certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, and registered nurses to advance their skills.

The funding going to MCC will support students in the Transforming Lives Through Nursing Pathways Program with clinical programming. The funding will also provide support services for students in need to childcare services and transportation.

Leaders at MCC say there are many single parents in their nursing program, which is why childcare funding is so critical. Leaders at Rochester Regional Health and the University of Rochester Medical Center have applauded the funding announcement.