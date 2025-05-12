Monroe County announces applications now open for free EMS training program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – To celebrate EMS Week, County Executive Adam Bello announced applications are now open for a new EMS training program being offered in Monroe County.

This program, that is funded by $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act, (ARPA) removes barriers for people who are interested in a career in emergency medical services.

This program will actively recruit candidates throughout Monroe County and provide extensive training at Monroe Community College. (MCC) The funding from ARPA will cover the costs of tuition, books, supplies, certification fees, and wraparound services such as paid training time, transportation, child care and academic support.

People who graduate from this program will be certified and can begin working with an EMS agency. MCC will begin the classes in the fall 2025 semester.

The goal of this program is to develop the next generation of EMTs and paramedics in Monroe County. Applications for the 2025 semester are due by June 1. To learn more or apply, click here.