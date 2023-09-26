Monroe County announces four weeks of paid parental leave for employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Full-time Monroe County employees will get four weeks of paid parental leave starting on Oct. 1, announced County Executive Adam Bello on Tuesday.

Parents who work for the county must use the leave within the first 12 months of their child’s birth or the adoption of a child. Bello said the new policy offers parents critical bonding time with their children.

“The bonds formed during those precious early moments with a new child are irreplaceable and no one should be forced to choose between paying their bills and taking care of their baby,” he said.