Monroe County announces upcoming road closures in Perinton and Hamlin

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — There are two upcoming road closures you should know about if you travel through Perinton or Hamlin.

Part of North Hamlin Road will close starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 5 to make road repairs and renovate a bridge. The road will be closed between Lake Road East Fork and Lake Road West Fork. It’s expected to reopen the evening of Saturday, Nov. 1.

Part of Kreag Road in Perinton will close to renovate the I-490 bridge. It will close between NYS Route 96 and Sully’s Trail overnight on Wednesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 8, from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m.