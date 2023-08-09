Monroe County ‘bans the box’ on county job applications asking about crime

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Legislature passed a law that will “ban the box” on county employment applications. It’s called the Monroe County Fair Chance Employment Act.

The law will ban a question on county job applications that asks if you’ve ever committed a felony or crime.

The legislature says it will help the county fill an estimated 800 vacant positions.

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar thanked the Legislature for passing the law and called it one of her greatest legislative achievements.