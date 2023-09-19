Monroe County Board of Elections is holding voter registration drives Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Board of Elections is holding voter registration drives on Tuesday in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

People can register or update their registration at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center (REOC) at 161 Chestnut St. from 10 a.m. to noon. They can also register at Rochester’s Downtown Central Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At the drives, the board of elections will answer questions about polling locations ahead on the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

There will also be voter registration drives on Tuesday at the University of Rochester, the Rochester Institute of Technology, Nazareth University, St. John Fisher University, Monroe Community College, and League of Women Voters & the South East Area Coalition (SEAC).

Residents can also register online, at local DMV locations, or through a form available at local post offices. You can learn more here or call the Monroe County Board of Elections at 585-753-1550.