Monroe County calls for volunteers to help clean up parks in April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is calling on volunteers to help clean up parks on Saturday, April 20. Volunteers will be at the county’s 22 parks, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The goal is to clean the parks after winter so they’re ready for the spring and summer. You can sign up for roles including picking up litter, raking leaves and other debris, sweeping the shelter, removing weeds, and carrying out trash.

You can sign up to volunteer here. The clean-up is two days before Earth Day.

“If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community this Earth Day, I encourage you to sign up with your friends and families for a rewarding day that will ready our parks for the warmer months,” said County Executive Adam Bello.