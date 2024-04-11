Monroe County chooses new nonprofit to distribute American Rescue Plan money

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County has chosen a new nonprofit to handle the distribution of American Rescue Plan money.

County Executive Adam Bello announced Starbridge Services will be the new administrator of the Neighborhood Collaborative Project.

Starbridge, a member agency of Al Sigl, works with people with disabilities, to help them with education and employment.

The previous administrator, Community Resource Collaborative, had its contract suspended after an audit found it mismanaged more than $1 million.