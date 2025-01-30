Monroe County clerk stands with transgender, non-binary community in response to federal passport directive

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Clerk’s Office, along with other local leaders, is standing in solidarity with the transgender and non-binary community. This stance comes in response to a federal memo that orders the suspension of passport applications seeking to change a sex marker or requesting an “X” sex marker.

The memo cites President Trump’s order, which mandates the federal government to recognize only two genders.

Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo strongly opposes this directive.

“A passport is a government document where you are basically verifying who you are to the federal government,” said Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. “And now we have the federal government trying to stand back and tell us either individuals aren’t who they are or ‘we’re not going to accept it.’ And that at a fundamental level is just wrong.”

While the policy implications of this memo remain unclear, Romeo has expressed her support for the transgender community as the situation unfolds.

