Monroe County Clerk’s Office will stay open on President’s Day to issue passports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — While most government offices are closed on Monday for President’s Day, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office will remain open for Family Passport Day.

The office on 39 West Main St. will remain open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for people to apply for a passport, no appointment needed. You can learn more about applying for a passport here.

All other Monroe County and City of Rochester offices are closed for President’s Day. That includes neighborhood service centers, R-centers, and Rochester Animal Services. Trash and recycling will stay on the same schedule.

Most Monroe County libraries will remain open on President’s Day while others will close. You can see the list and hours here.