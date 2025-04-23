Monroe County committee approves plan to use license-plate reading cameras to investigate crime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Public Safety Committee voted in favor of a resolution to bring license-plate reading cameras to the streets to investigate crime.

The resolution passed 8-2 on Tuesday night and it now moves to the Monroe County Legislature for final approval. The proposal calls for adding 144 cameras to 85 different locations. Only one of those cameras would be in the City of Rochester, which would serve as a test to see if city government would want add more.

The cameras would be active 24/7, but only sworn law enforcement officers or those with approval from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would have access. The proposal says the cameras would only be used for “public safety causes” such as retail theft or car theft or looking for missing people. The cameras wouldn’t be used for traffic enforcement.