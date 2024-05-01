Monroe County committee votes against contract with Starbridge to administer funding for nonprofits

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A dissenting vote will leave a sizable chunk of Monroe County funds without anyone to use it.

The county Ways and Means Committee voted 7-5 against authorizing a $6 million grant contract with Starbridge Services Inc. to administer American Rescue Plan Act funding for nonprofits within the county, through the Neighborhood Collaborative Project.

It would take taken the place of the Community Resource Collective, which was found to have mishandled over $1 million in ARPA funding last year.

Members of the committee said their decision was not based on any problems with Starbridge but rather with the NCP itself.

“We will not be intimidated, not today or any day. And we will not jeopardize sending taxpayer dollars to bad actors, immature leaders or people who flat-out disrespect this honorable body, our county and our taxpayers,” said legislator Steve Brew, a Republican, explaining his “no” vote.

Legislator Rachel Barnhart, a Democrat, also explained her “no” vote: “The administration wants us to believe that by selecting a new fiscal agent, the problem is solved. In fact, we would be voting to continue the problems that led to gross mismanagement. … We would be voting to continue a project that is riddled with conflicts of interest.”

One person unhappy with the committee’s decision is Gary Walker director of communications for the county. He says the decision will leave vulnerable members of the community without support.

Walker stated: “Tonight, the Ways and Means Committee of the Monroe County Legislature voted down the contract for Starbridge Services to serve as the administrator for the Neighborhood Collaborative Project. This leaves the project suspended and further denies vital support and services for our community’s most vulnerable citizens. The Bello Administration remains committed to the goals of this project and understands the need in this community is great. Putting politics ahead of people is becoming all too common, and tonight was another example. This administration will continue to prioritize the legitimate and immediate needs of our citizens who are most in need.“

The Legislature’s president, Yversha Roman, and majority leader, Michael Yudelson, issued a statement decrying the no vote.

“Bringing resources to our community is not just about the act of providing assistance — it’s about the impact the opportunities have on people’s lives,” Yudelson stated. “Denying our constituents this chance because of a personal agenda is completely unfair to the agencies involved, and exacerbates the plight of those already struggling. Unity is paramount in bringing transformative change for people in poverty which means putting aside personal differences and working together towards a common goal.”