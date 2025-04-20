Monroe County cracks down on drug-impaired driving during popular cannabis holiday and Easter weekend

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County officials have launched a STOP-DWI campaign to address drug-impaired driving. The campaign started in anticipation of increased cannabis use on April 20, a popular day for marijuana consumption, and will run through Sunday.

Law enforcement agencies urged those planning to use marijuana to have a plan in place to avoid driving under the influence.

“Drive carefully and drive sober,” officials said.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of road safety, especially during the Easter weekend when more people are expected to travel.

