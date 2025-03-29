Monroe County deputies call in Border Patrol after they say teen provides false identification

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

MENDON, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was taken into custody by Border Patrol after an encounter with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon at Mendon Ponds Park.

Deputies said Marco Antonio Cela Mayancela provided false identification to a deputy after being found sleeping in a vehicle in a park parking lot.

Investigators said Mayancela showed an Ecuadorian ID card on his cell phone, along with a passport with a different name and photo.

Border Patrol was called to help identify Mayancela. He was ticketed with driving without a license, and Border Patrol took him into custody.

