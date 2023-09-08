Monroe County deputies, jail staff save inmate suffering from overdose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and jail staff Thursday saved the life of an inmate who was suffering an overdose.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies assigned to the jail saw an unresponsive inmate inside a cell in Central Booking and recognized signs of a potential opioid overdose. They began CPR, applied an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and asked jail medical staff to respond. Deputies and nurses administered two doses of Naloxone to the inmate while deputies continued CPR. After a third dose of Naloxone, the inmate regained consciousness. He was stabilized and taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, then he was returned to the jail.

He had entered the jail earlier in the day, remanded after a court appearance on burglary and criminal contempt charges.

Deputies searched several areas and people in the jail and did not recover an drugs or drug-related items. The investigation is continuing.