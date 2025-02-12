Monroe County deputies recognized for outstanding service

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office held its annual award ceremony at the Paychex Theater in the Strong National Museum of Play. The event honored the dedication and service of the county’s law enforcement.

Sheriff Todd Baxter addressed the attendees, emphasizing the sacrifices made by deputies and their families.

“The average age of death of a law enforcement officer, is 58 years old, right? We give, we give, think about that,” said Sheriff Baxter.

He continued, “So when you serve, you sacrifice and when your family members serve, we all sacrifice. And so this is the right thing to do, as I’ve said before, that we come together and we celebrate just a few of the individuals, we celebrate them all.”

Nearly 30 deputies and staff were recognized for their outstanding service during the ceremony.

