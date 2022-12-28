Monroe County deputy hurt while responding to theft call at Target in Penfield

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt after being dragged by a car on Tuesday night.

It happened during a call for larceny at the Target in Penfield. Deputies were called to the store on Penfield Road and Fairport Nine Mile Point Road around 9 p.m. for a report of two people suspected of stealing items from the store.

Investigators say that while a deputy tried to catch the suspects, the deputy was dragged by a car five to 10 feet. That deputy has minor injuries.

We’re told one suspect is in custody but authorities are still looking for the car. The sheriff’s office described the car as a later-model gold sedan.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call 911.