Monroe County deputy involved in crash in Rush

RUSH, N.Y. — A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash Tuesday on Routes 251 at Hanlon Drive in the town of Rush.

The deputy was heading west on Route 251 when another driver, who was heading east on Route 251, tried to make a northbound turn in front of the deputy, causing a crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office. the deputy was not injured, and the other driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. That driver was ticketed with failure to yield the right of way.