Monroe County discounts greens fees at county parks’ golf courses for fall

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County has announced discounted greens fees throughout the fall at the Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley and Churchville golf courses. The rates go into effect Saturday, Sept. 23.

The adjusted rates are as follows:

Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley (North Course) and Churchville (East Course): 9 holes walking, $10; 9 holes riding, $17; 18 holes walking, $13; 18 holes riding, $27.

Genesee Valley (South Course) and Churchville (West Course): 9 holes walking, $8; 9 holes riding, $15; 18 holes walking, $11; 18 holes riding, $25.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Churchville and Genesee Valley Park have newly paved golf cart paths this season, and paving work is scheduled to start at Durand Eastman next week.

To book a tee time or for more information, visit monroecountyparksgolf.com or call the courses’ pro shops: Churchville, (585) 293-0680; Durand Eastman, (585) 266-0110; Genesee Valley, (585) 424-2920.