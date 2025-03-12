Monroe County DMV goes mobile Wednesday

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County DMV took their services to the East Rochester Town Hall Wednesday from 10a.m.-3:30p.m for their monthly “mobile DMV” program.

People had the opportunity to access various DMV services such as license and vehicle registration renewal. Things such as permit tests, enhanced license and/or real ID’s are not available at mobile units.

The mobile DMV makes it stop to the East Rochester Town Hall the second Wednesday of every month and travel to other communities on other Wednesday’s.

According to the assistant DMV manager, they said the mobile DMV can be a quicker way for people to get DMV services done and it is a great resource for people who can’t make it to a main office.