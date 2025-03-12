Monroe County Executive introduces new initiative to reduce food wastes in schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has announced a new initiative, “The Food Waste Diversion Pilot Program,” which aims to reduce food waste in schools across the district.

The Food Waste Diversion Pilot Program will provide grants to school districts within the county, helping them to start or expand programs focused on food waste reduction. Monroe County voted on the legislature at their meeting on Tuesday night.

It will match funds up to $5,000 for eligible projects in any of the county’s 18 school districts. This initiative is designed to educate students on the importance of food conservation.

The Rochester Institute of Technology reports that 63 million tons of food are wasted annually in America, equating to about 40% of all food produced. In New York alone, 3.9 million tons of food waste are generated each year, with schools and restaurants contributing approximately 20% of this total, or 780,000 tons.

Bello said this initiative will act as another “pillar,” of the county’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) Phase II, which addresses greenhouse gas emissions from Monroe County residents, businesses and organizations.

During phase I of the CAP, it focused on emissions from county owned sites, facilities and operations.

