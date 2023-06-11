Monroe County Fire Bureau investigating Hilton apartment fire

HILTON, N.Y. — Crews are investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out Saturday night in the Village of Hilton.

Calls came in after 11 p.m. for a report of an apartment building and a garage on fire. Hilton firefighters and Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to Parkwood Lane where they found an active fire.

A second alarm had to be called to bring in more resources to fight the flames.

The Monroe County Fire Bureau is investigating what started the fire.

So far, no injuries have been reported.