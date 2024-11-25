Monroe County gets $1.6M to research and prevent opioid overdoses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is getting a chunk of an $11.5 million federal grant to combat the opioid epidemic in New York State.

The county is getting nearly $1.6 million to collect data on deadly overdoses to identify gaps in the system and fix them. The Monroe County Research Strategy and Development Division responsible for the project will include community organizations, law enforcement, and healthcare providers.

The funding will also go toward improving addiction treatment for historically underserved groups including immigrants and the deaf community.

Erie and Chautauqua counties are also getting funding for research and preventing overdoses. The funding will be delivered through the U.S. Department of Justice.