Monroe County giving away free COVID tests
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s a new strain of COVID-19 going around. According to New York State, 49 people in Monroe County have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 10 days.
But, the county is working to protect the people who live here, against it. The county is giving away free COVID tests at a vast number of libraries around.
Monroe County is handing out free COVID-19 test kits at libraries around town. All you need to do is go up to the counter and ask for one. They’ll be there while supplies last. But many people are wondering; Why are they giving them away now?
The county said this in a statement:
“Monroe County is distributing test kits because positive case rates have risen every fall/winter since the start of the pandemic, and we want to ensure that residents have the tools they need to protect themselves and others.”
People have noticed the tests that are being given away are expired. But, the FDA extended many expiration dates on the tests.
And the county says that every test they gave out has a extended expiration date than what’s on the package.
Here’s the list of all of the libraries that have the free tests:
- All Rochester Public Library locations
- Brighton Memorial Library
- Chili Public Library
- East Rochester Public Library
- Fairport Public Library
- Gates Public Library
- Hamlin Public Library
- Henrietta Public Library
- Irondequoit Public Library
- Mendon Public Library
- Newman Riga Library
- Ogden Farmers’ Library
- Parma Public Library
- Penfield Public Library
- Pittsford Community Library
- Rush Public Library
- Scottsville Free Library
- Scottsville Free Library, Mumford Branch
- Seymour Library (Clarkson)
- Webster Public Library