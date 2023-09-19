Monroe County giving away free COVID tests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s a new strain of COVID-19 going around. According to New York State, 49 people in Monroe County have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 10 days.

But, the county is working to protect the people who live here, against it. The county is giving away free COVID tests at a vast number of libraries around.

Monroe County is handing out free COVID-19 test kits at libraries around town. All you need to do is go up to the counter and ask for one. They’ll be there while supplies last. But many people are wondering; Why are they giving them away now?

The county said this in a statement:

“Monroe County is distributing test kits because positive case rates have risen every fall/winter since the start of the pandemic, and we want to ensure that residents have the tools they need to protect themselves and others.”

People have noticed the tests that are being given away are expired. But, the FDA extended many expiration dates on the tests.

And the county says that every test they gave out has a extended expiration date than what’s on the package.

Here’s the list of all of the libraries that have the free tests:

All Rochester Public Library locations

Brighton Memorial Library

Chili Public Library

East Rochester Public Library

Fairport Public Library

Gates Public Library

Hamlin Public Library

Henrietta Public Library

Irondequoit Public Library

Mendon Public Library

Newman Riga Library

Ogden Farmers’ Library

Parma Public Library

Penfield Public Library

Pittsford Community Library

Rush Public Library

Scottsville Free Library

Scottsville Free Library, Mumford Branch

Seymour Library (Clarkson)

Webster Public Library