Monroe County hits voter registration record before Saturday’s deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With only a few days left to register to vote, Monroe County has already hit a voter registration record.

As of Tuesday night, there were 497,000 people registered which is about 9,000 more than ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election. Republican Monroe County Election Commissioner Lisa Nicolay said awareness for voting typically increases during presidential election years.

“A lot of people pay attention in a presidential year and there’s a lot of social media out there,” Nicolay said. “There’s a lot of people who are influencers that are reminding people to vote and register to vote, so I think it’s just that.”

Saturday is the deadline to register to vote and the first day of early voting. You can learn how to register to vote, vote by mail, see who’s on your ballot, and more here.