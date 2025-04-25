Monroe County honors local teens for volunteer work, leadership, and advocacy

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello honored local teens on Thursday night who have made an impact in the community through volunteering, leadership, and advocacy on issues that matter to them.

The annual “Youth Bureau Awards Ceremony” took place at the Monroe Community College Brighton campus.

“Your accomplishments showcase the compassion, selflessness, and humility that exists here in Monroe County,” Bello said. “And through your service, you have developed leadership skills that will serve you well into the future and, as importantly, are going to inspire your peers to do the same.”

The awards included “Young Citizen of the Year” and the “Willie W. Lightfoot Youth Advocate of the Year.”

