Monroe County horticulturist gives update on lilacs ahead of Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Lilac Festival is just over a month away, and an official update on the lilacs was provided by Mark Quinn, the horticulturist for Monroe County Parks Thursday.

Quinn said it is a little early to tell when they will bloom, but he does expect them right on time for the festival, as they look really good right now.

“If you look at historical records, they tend to bloom 85 percent of the time, hitting the festival,” Quinn said.

Quinn said lilacs are very durable and any cold weather should not jeopardize the show. With 500 different varieties of lilacs at Highland Park, there will be plenty to see when the festival begins on May 9.

The 10-day-long festival will include various activities, such as music, parade, gardens, art and more. Click here, to see what this year’s festival has to offer.

RELATED STORIES:

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.