Monroe County hosting Small Business Assistance Open House

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Economic Development is hosting the Open House on Wednesday, May 31 from 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. It will be held at City Place at 50 West Main Street in Rochester.

Monroe County’s Economic and Workforce Development Division (part of the Monroe County Department of Planning and Development) will be on hand to meet one on one with small business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and jobseekers to share information with them about our incentives and programs, including:

Startup and Small Business Programs

Equipment Rebates

Tax Incentives

The Monroe County M/WBE Certification Program

Info regarding SUNY Brockport’s Small Business Development Center

The Monroe County-Finger Lakes APEX Accelerator (a program partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs)

Workforce development and training assistance through programs like Mpower, RETAIN, and Monroe Manufactures Jobs

RochesterWorks will discuss grants available for Monroe County Businesses to hire, train, and tryout new employees

Programs available through the Enterprise Center at Pathstone

Loan opportunities offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration

Sister Cities parking validation will be provided.

Complete information and free tickets available here.