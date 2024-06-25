Monroe County invests in infrastructure projects to improve quality of life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello addressed the last part of his four pillars of county government — infrastructure — on Monday. Many projects and efforts to improve the county’s quality of life were announced.

One major advancement is addressing the disparities in internet access in certain pockets of the county. The federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provided low-cost internet connection to low-income households, came to an end at the beginning of June.

That’s why Bello signed a $4.2 million contract with Community Broadband Networks. The new service will give more than 6,000 households high-speed service. Additionally, the county is finalizing a $1.8 million grant to expand Spectrum services in rural parts of the county.

Bello says this opportunity is essential, especially in underserved areas.

“The importance of high speed, reliable internet has been compared to access other utilities such as electricity and water, and it’s for good reason. The Internet is essential to our everyday lives, for education, job searches, remote work, meetings, telehealth visits, entertainment, and starting a small business,” Bello said.

The cost of the service is price-locked at $30 for at least five years, which is the same as what was offered by the now-expired federal program.

Along with this, many projects and upgrades are underway, including new sidewalks and bike lanes, park improvements, and more.

People will notice changes coming to the airport, Innovative Field, and the Seneca Park Zoo, just to name a few.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.