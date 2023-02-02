Monroe County is selling trees for its conservation program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District is kicking off its 47th annual tree and shrub conservation program.

You can order plants now through March 3 at a discounted price to improve the biodiversity of your property. There are more than 40 species to choose from including hardwoods, bare-root conifers, shrubs, and variety packs.

New plants this year include Tulip Poplar, Witch-hazel, Ninebark, and a Pollinator Conservation Pack. You can order trees here and pick them up on April 20-21.

Since the program started, it has distributed over 29,000 trees and shrubs. The county says that growing native plants can improve wildlife habitat, provide a windbreak, reduce erosion and stormwater runoff, help with climate change resilience, and create habitat for pollinators.

You can learn more here or call the Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District at (585) 753-7380, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.