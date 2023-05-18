Monroe County jury convicts man of sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Monroe County jury has convicted 53-year-old James Orr for the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl.

Orr is charged on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child. Officials say the abuse happened on Jan. 30, 2022, and that Orr and the victim were strangers. Due to his history and status on the sex abuse registry, Orr was on parole at the time of the assault.

“This young victim showed incredible strength in reporting her terrible sexual assault and facing her abuser in court,” says Assistant District Attorney Michael Robertson.

“Predatory sexual assault against a child is the most heinous and despicable sexual abuse charge,” says Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “In a crime of opportunity, James Orr committed among the vilest of acts against this child. We are so proud of the fortitude this young girl showed leading up to and during this trial.”

Orr will be sentenced on June 27, 2023, and faces up to 50 years to life.