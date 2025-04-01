Monroe County Jury finds teen guilty of murder of 15-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said a jury has convicted 17-year-old Raymere Alexander of murder in the second-degree for murdering a 15-year-old back in Feb. of 2023.

According to Rochester Police, on Feb. 2, 2023, Alexander, along with 19-year-old Brandon Williams, broke into a home on Alphonse Street in the City of Rochester, where they shot and killed Suade McKnight in the forehead.

Both Williams and McKnight were arrested in connection to the homicide, with Williams pleading guilty to manslaughter in the first-degree for his role in McKnight’s death. They will be sentenced to prison next month.

Alexander was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree.