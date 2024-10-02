Monroe County launches pilot program allowing low-income residents to ride RTS buses using EBT cards

Monroe County program allows low-income residents to ride RTS buses using EBT cards

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County leaders say they’re trying to make it easier for people who are low-income to ride the bus. They launched a pilot program with RTS that will allow some people to just swipe their benefit card to board, as opposed to having a separate ticket.

RTS is the first bus service in the state of New York that will now allow EBT users to swipe their card to get on the bus and go where they’re looking to go.

Pablo Castro is a student at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center downtown, learning English, math and computer. “I have to take two bus because I live on Joseph and Clifford,” Castro said.

It’s no small task for him to get to class every day. It’s worth it, he says, because he’s hoping to become a certified plumber. “We got a lot of students over there that use the bus,” Castro said.

And now their journey may be a bit easier. Low-income folks who get a monthly bus pass to get to and from workforce development programs and medical appointments no longer need the actual pass.

“They no longer have to worry about waiting for those passes to be mailed to them or scrambling to replace one that’s gone missing,” said Thalia Wright, Monroe County DHS Commissioner.

They just get on the bus and swipe the EBT benefit card, and the county will be billed directly.

“This system will also cut costs for taxpayers because previously, DHS needed to buy a certain surplus of bus passes in case they were lost or expired,” said Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive.

It streamlines the process, according to the county and RTS and gives riders, one less hard to have to keep track of.

“Already in only two months, we’re averaging over 350 rides per day, which translates into almost 10,000 rides already,” said Miguel Velázquez, CEO of RTS.

Jennifer Lewke, News10NBC: “What do you think about swiping your EBT card instead?”

Pablo Castro: “That’s good! It’s a good idea,”

After the first of the year, RTS and Monroe County are looking to expand the program. Right now, the program is open to people who get monthly bus passes.

