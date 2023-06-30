Monroe County law enforcement request funding for new youth detention center

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Local officials from around the region are calling for the state to fund a new youth detention center.

The request comes after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released new data showing a 330 percent increase this year in the number of stolen vehicles compared to the same time the previous year.

Undersheriff Cory Brown said there have been “nearly 2,200 stolen vehicles through June 1, 2023.”

That’s “2,200 separate victims,” he reiterated.

It’s part of a trend Brown calls unacceptable.

“From January 21 and April 26 of this year, there were 112 separate juveniles arrested for stolen vehicle cases. Of those, 30 were repeat offenders. So, 30 of those kids were in a stolen vehicle and arrested again for being in another stolen vehicle. Just think about that,” Brown said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released body cam footage of several stolen car investigations — reasons why Brown and other local officials are calling on the state to take action to build a new youth detention center.

“We need a 24-hour facility. where we can bring them. Where they will get intervention services. Where we mandate that their family comes in and gets intervention services. We need to hold parents accountable,” Brown said.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said local officials need the money for the new detention center now.

“We need the money as soon as possible. We are a community that has needs right now. Kids are being arrested. These young people every day. We have parents reaching out crying for help,” Bello said.

If funded by the state, it would take about a year and a half for the new detention to be built and fully functional.