Monroe County legislators from both parties call for independent investigation into CRC

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Calls for an investigation into mismanagement of county funds by a local nonprofit are growing louder.

Monroe County legislators from both parties are demanding an independent investigation into Community Resource Collaborative.

Monroe County Republican legislators and Democratic legislator Rachel Barnhart both have released statements calling for a review of how CRC was selected by the county, and how the money was awarded.

The organization was given more than $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds after it was selected to help Monroe County disburse more than $7 million to community groups.

County Executive Adam Bello says CRC admitted financial mismanagement and fired the employee responsible after an internal review.

The county is investigating how much was mismanaged and where it went.