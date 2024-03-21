Monroe County legislators, Green Party respond after antisemitic cartoon, letter sent to legislators

Response to antisemitic mailing sent to county legislators

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Green Party of Monroe County is responding to criticism after an antisemitic cartoon and letter were sent to county legislators.

This comes after Majority Leader Michael Yudelson says he and other legislators got a letter filled with antisemitic tropes. It had the logos of the Green Party of Monroe County and the Party for Socialism and Liberation Finger Lakes, demanding the Israeli flag no longer be displayed outside the county office building.

“It was very important for us to speak up about this … each and every time there’s this kind of antisemitic behavior it needs to be called out,” Yudelson said.

The Green party chair says the person who sent the letter and the cartoon is not affiliated with the party, though he has done work for the party in the past.

“It was a complete surprise to us; he didn’t talk to anybody about it,” said Chris Edes, chair of the Green Party of Monroe County. He added, “We are as disgusted by that letter as anyone else.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says he refuses to be intimidated and will continue to fly the flag of Israel outside the county office building.