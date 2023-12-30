Monroe County Legislature could have first Latina president

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Legislature could have its first ever Latina president.

Fourteen of the 16 Democrats have agreed to make Yversha Roman the leader. But 15 votes are needed. Legislators Rachel Barnhart and Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons say their fellow Democrats are threatening to join forces with Republicans to elect Roman as the president.

A vote is expected at the county Legislature meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2.