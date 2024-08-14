Monroe County Legislature OKs $30M in covid recovery funds; debate arises over city organizations being left out

Monroe County legislators OK distribution of ARPA funding

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Legislature voted unanimously in favor of spending nearly $30 million in American Rescue Plan funds on Tuesday night. Six million dollars of it will go to suburban youth and senior centers.

Some legislators say Rochester city organizations are being left out.

“Some of my colleagues are saying well, the city already got a lot of money and we’ve already spent a lot of money in the city. That’s true, that’s because of the need — and Congress and President Biden allocated these funds based on need,” County Legislator Rachel Barnhart said. “To be equitable, we have to include the city in this fund.”

Barnhart, along with Vice President Mercedes Vazquez Simmons, introduced an amendment for $2 million in additional funds for the city. That amendment failed.

Some spoke at the meeting in support of the additional ARPA funds for the city.

“To exclude the city is inhumane,” one speaker said. “There are systematic and public health and economic challenges that are unique to the city compared to the suburbs.”

Legislator John Baynes says he understands there is a great need for youth and seniors in the city but says other towns also are in need.

“Do you agree that the city organizations should get additional funds?” Baynes asked. “The city has received over $300 million in ARPA funds.”

Baynes says city residents have received almost five times more ARPA funds per capita than people outside the city. He says he recognizes the city is the heart of the region, but they want to make sure they are meeting the needs of people outside the city too.

“And by the way I have six grandchildren and three children living in the city of Rochester, I deeply care about this community, but the idea that all the poor people in Monroe County live in the city and everybody outside the city is rich is absolute falsehood,” Baynes said.

