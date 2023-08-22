Monroe County Legislature passes amendments to laws for pawnbrokers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County lawmakers are taking action to tighten up laws on pawnbrokers.

The Agenda/Charter Committee of the county legislature passed amendments that include restrictions on the sale of new items to no more than three by any person.

The amendments also call for items to be tagged to track their more easily. It also would give the sheriff’s office the ability suspend a merchant’s license for violations until the merchants comply. The amendment to the law now moves on to the full legislature.