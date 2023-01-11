Monroe County Legislature to discuss tax relief proposals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. County officials are pushing to ease the tax burden on some Monroe County residents.

Three matters of urgency are being discussed at Tuesday night’s county legislature meeting. The first would eliminate local sales tax on clothing and footwear purchases under $110. That amounts to four percent of the cost. County Executive Adam Bello says clothing is as essential as food.

The other two proposals would expand property tax exemptions to seniors. Residents with incomes up to $50,000 would get a 50 percent reduction. Currently, only those with income between $26,000 and $34,000 yearly are eligible for a 45 percent reduction.