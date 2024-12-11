Monroe County legislature unanimously approves 2025 budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County legislature has approved a 2025 budget, voting in favor of the $1.5 billion spending plan 29-0.

The county executive says the new budget reduces the tax rate to a historic low. It also includes money for a centralized arraignment court, childcare assistance, and programs to battle the opioid epidemic.

Republicans say they successfully blocked an attempt by some Democrats to add an amendment that would have diverted money from law enforcement to pay for climate initiatives.