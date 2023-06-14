Monroe County Legislature votes to add new road patrol deputies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is getting a boost in funding. The county legislature voted to add 41 new road patrol deputies and establish a Regional Investigative Operations Center.

The $7 million boost in funding passed by 24 to 4 votes. The legislature also passed funding for county fire and EMS agencies.

Monore County proposed the boost in funding to help tackle crime on May 8. The Regional Investigative Operations Center will help to investigate crimes that cross between city and town lines.