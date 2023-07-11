Monroe County legislature will vote on pay increases Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Big raises could be in store for elected officials in Monroe County.

The county legislature is expected to vote on Tuesday night about pay increases recommended by the County Compensation Policy Commission earlier this year.

The county executive would get a 50% raise from $120,000 to $180,000. The sheriff would go from $150,000 to $175,000.

The county clerk would get a 34% raise, earning $115,000. Legislators would go from $18,000 to $28,500. You can see the full County Compensation Policy Commission report here: