Monroe County officials speak about plan for improving internet access

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The Monroe County Broadband Task Force delivered its community access plan and funding strategy on Thursday.

The plan will serve as a blueprint for how to best use the $20 million made available by the American Rescue Plan.

Officials say improving access to high-speed internet is crucial in combating racial and economic disparities in our region.

“We all know that access to quality broadband internet is essential to our everyday lives,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “For education, job searches, remote work meetings, telehealth visits with our doctors, entertainment, starting a small business, and much more. We use internet every day. But for too many people in Monroe County, affordable, quality broadband service is out of reach.”

Monroe County will work with the state and nonprofit community to meet its broadband goals in the weeks ahead.