Monroe County partners with Wegmans to collect pharmaceuticals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County teamed up with Wegmans to collect unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

A series of collection events began Saturday at the Mount Read Wegmans in Greece. The next event is scheduled for July 19 at the Calkins Road Wegmans in Henrietta, followed by another on September 13 at the East Avenue Wegmans.

Each collection event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Too often we hear of young children finding their way into medicine cabinets and being poisoned by pills that look to them like candy,” said Michael Garland, the director of Environmental Services of Monroe County. “Or we hear about young people taking pills they found in the bathrooms of neighbors or friends and becoming addicted.”

These events are designed to keep kids safe and prevent addiction. It’s important to remember that unwanted prescriptions should not be thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet. They can enter waste systems and water, harming the environment.

On Saturday, April 26, which was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, towns such as Webster, Irondequoit and Victor also held drug drop-off drives.

To learn more about getting rid of any unwanted over-the-counter drugs or prescriptions, visit Monroe County Department of Environmental Services’ here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.