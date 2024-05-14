Monroe County relaunches nature-based therapy program for veterans

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. — Monroe County is bringing back a nature-based therapy program aimed at aiding veterans in their transition back to civilian life. The program, which had previously seen success, operates on the principle that the great outdoors can offer therapeutic benefits, especially for those who served in the military.

The eco-therapy initiative, which initially launched in 2020, has been rejuvenated thanks to the advocacy of veterans who experienced its benefits firsthand. Alan Bartlow, a Marine who served out of Camp Lejeune and was deployed to Iraq before his discharge in 2005, emphasized the lack of sufficient resources for veterans during his transition period. Bartlow highlighted the immense value he found in nature’s lessons through the program, saying, “Nature is a great teacher for many things and often we learn the most when we just have to get from moment to moment.”

Monroe County has now taken charge of the program, transitioning from a contracted therapist to a structured 12-week course supervised by a psychologist, a social worker, and peer mentors like Bartlow. Nick Stefanovic, Director of Monroe County Veteran Services, underscored the program’s intensity, noting, “They’re not going out and just taking walks, they’re going out into the wilderness and they’re doing real work.”

The program, which welcomes veterans from all branches of service, regardless of combat experience, aims to facilitate healing and progress in a clinical yet natural setting. Katherine Hatch, Executive Director at the EquiCenter, where the program is located, conveyed the supportive environment provided, guaranteeing that participants would be surrounded by individuals who understand their struggles and journey. Following the completion of the 12-week cycle, veterans have the opportunity to engage further through additional programs at the EquiCenter or to volunteer their time within the community.

The annual cost to the county is $300,000, and a new session begins every 12 weeks.

Anyone interested in enrolling can schedule an intake appointment by contacting Clinical Director Elizabeth Brooks at (585) 369-8682 or by email at ElizabethBrooks@monroecounty.gov.

