Monroe County releases 2025 schedule for free rabies vaccination clinic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday this year’s schedule for the Department of Public Health’s free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats and domestic ferrets.

According to New York State law, it requires that cats, dogs and domestic ferrets need to be vaccinated for rabies by the age of four months old. If owners fail to get their pets vaccinated and keep up on them, they could be fined $200, according to the executive’s office.

The first clinic will be held Friday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rochester Sports Complex. They will be hosting 17 other free clinics in surrounding areas, with the last one scheduled in Mendon on Saturday, Oct. 18.

According to the executive’s office, all dogs must be on leashes and cats and domestic ferrets must be in carriers. The vaccinations will be good for three years for pets with proof of prior immunization and good for one year for pets without proof of previous vaccination.

For more information, click here.

Here is the full list of all the free clinics in Monroe County in 2025:

City of Rochester – Friday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rochester Sports Complex.

Clarkson/Hamlin – Thursday, May 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hamlin Dog Shelter.

Pittsford – Thursday, May 8 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at 60 Golf Avenue in Pittsford.

Ogden (pre-registration required) – Friday, May 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 269 Ogden Center Road in Spencerport

East Rochester – Monday, May 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Eyer Park

Wheatland – Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Scottsville Fire Department

Chili – Saturday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 200 Beaver Road in Churchville

Henrietta – Friday, June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baldwin Cabin at Lookup Park

Perinton – (pre-registration required) – Saturday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 100 Cobbs Lane in Fairport

Penfield – Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1597 Jackson Road in Penfield

“Fast and the Furriest” City of Rochester – Saturday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rochester Animal Services

Sweden – (pre-registration required) – Saturday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4927 Lake Road South in Brockport

Webster – Wednesday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1005 Picture Parkway

Gates – Thursday, Aug. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gates Memorial Park

Greece – Wednesday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 647 Long Pond Road

Brighton – Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brighton Town Hall

Mendon – Saturday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mendon Community Center