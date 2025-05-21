Monroe County reminds community to stay safe during Memorial Day Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, Monroe County has announced their law enforcement agencies will increase patrols to prevent alcohol, drug-impaired and reckless driving.

This annual safety enforcement will start Friday and run until Memorial Day.

Monroe County law enforcement agencies will also take part in the national “Click It or Ticket,” seat belt safety campaign, which started May 19 and will end June 1.

The county is asking people to have a designated driver to prevent impaired driving. If you need help, the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the NYS STOP-DWI Foundation created a free mobile app called “Have a Plan,” which lets you call a taxi service.

For more information or for other resources, click here.